Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Mitchell P. Ptasienski


1932 - 2019
Mitchell P. Ptasienski Obituary
Visitation for Mitchell P. Ptasienski, 87, of Hawthorn Woods will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of prayers at 12:00 PM at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Mass will follow at 12:30 PM at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont Center. For info. 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
