Mitchell Roston, 73. Beloved husband of Vicki nee Greeenberg. Loving father of Daniel Roston and Carly Roston. Dear brother of Paul (Karla) Roston and Ellyn (Michael) Osher. Fond uncle of Justin (Cindy), Asher (Sara), Adam (Jessica), Rikki (Andrew), Alicia (John) and Arden. Mitchell was a successful entrepreneur, co-founder of Roscor Corporation, an international system integration company. During these years, he was a role model and mentor to many. After retiring, he loved spending more time with his family and friends; old and new. During these years, he split his time between Illinois and Florida, enjoying golf, music, travel, sports and nature. We will miss his laughter, wisdom and strength, He was loved by many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prostate Cancer Foundation www.pcf.org
would be appreciated. Please go to Chicago Jewish Funerals regarding streaming information, www.cjfinfo.com