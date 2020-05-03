Obituary of Judge Mitchell Ware
Judge Mitchell Ware died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Chicago. Ware was born in 1933 the youngest of three children to Dr. Robert Arthur Ware and Bertha Mae [Peete] Ware who predeceased him. Ware was raised by Acie and Hettie Wesley on the southside of Chicago. He attended St. Elizabeth High School, where he led the Iron Men of St. Elizabeth in scoring for both the Catholic League All-Star basketball and football teams during his senior year.
Ware attended St. Ambrose College on an academic and athletic scholarship and was inducted into the St. Ambrose College Athlete Hall of Fame after his career there.
Following St. Ambrose, Ware was drafted into the United States Army where he played on the United States Army football team in Europe, led the conference in total yardage and was then invited to play for the Chicago Bears.
After football, Ware launched a career in law-enforcement and became one of Illinois' first Black state troopers. He later became a news reporter for WBBM and CBS News.
Ware attended DePaul University College of Law and then commenced his private law practice career with the law firm of Mazza, Mazzio & Ware.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon appointed Ware to the National Commission on Marijuana and Drug Abuse. Subsequently, Ware rose to become Superintendent of both the Illinois Division of Narcotics Control and the Illinois Bureau of Investigation, as well as the Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.
In the early 1980's, Ware joined LaFontant, Wilkins, Jones & Ware and later became the founding partner of Jones, Ware & Grenard, a firm that became known as one of the largest and most respected minority law firms in the country.
In 1998, Ware's career culminated as a judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County Illinois and he was later inducted into the Cook County Bar Association Hall of Fame.
Mitchell Ware is survived by his five (5) children Pamela Marie Ware, Mitchell Stephen Ware (wife Yolanda), Gregory Patrick Ware, Bobby Ware, Esq. and Michael Paul Ware; eleven (11) grandchildren Lecretia, Erin, Cara, John, Mitchell, Daniel, Patrick, Sydney, Jaden, Destiny and Mariah; eight (8) great-grandchildren; and hosts of family, friends, and colleagues.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.