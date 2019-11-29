|
Mitzi J. Traeger, nee Spunt. Devoted daughter of the late Ida and Danny Spunt. Beloved wife of Arnold. Dear sister of Nathan (Elaine) Spunt. Loving mother of Barry (Jana) Traeger, Sharon (Jeffrey) Wilken and Glen (Michelle) Traeger. Proud grandmother of Dayna Traeger, Carly (Gregory) Corey, Leah Traeger, Amy (Isaac) Brubaker, Brandon (Sarah) Wilken, Brooke Traeger, and Dylan Traeger. Cherished great grandmother of 6. She will be missed by all. Graveside service Monday 12 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave. (Sec. Evergreen), Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National , . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019