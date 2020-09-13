My husband family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear pastor and loving friend. We remember his amazing leadership at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Pastor Lopez was a selfless, loving and humble servant of thousands of us. We will always remember the impact he had on our lives. Our kids lovingly called him their grandpa, and for those of us who knew him, he was a spiritual father. We celebrate his life and will miss him! Until that day when we meet again in the kingdom.



Eddie, Priscilla, Gina, Jonathan and Michele Cruz

Priscilla Cruz

Friend