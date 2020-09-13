1/1
Rev. Modesto D. Lopez
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Modesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92 of Bushnell, Fl., formerly of Orlando, Fl.; passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 5, 2020. For service information, please visit www.highlandfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
3329 E. Semoran Boulevard
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 869-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 12, 2020
My husband family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear pastor and loving friend. We remember his amazing leadership at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Pastor Lopez was a selfless, loving and humble servant of thousands of us. We will always remember the impact he had on our lives. Our kids lovingly called him their grandpa, and for those of us who knew him, he was a spiritual father. We celebrate his life and will miss him! Until that day when we meet again in the kingdom.

Eddie, Priscilla, Gina, Jonathan and Michele Cruz
Priscilla Cruz
Friend
September 12, 2020
My husband family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear pastor and loving friend. We remember his amazing leadership at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Pastor Lopez was a selfless, loving and humble servant of thousands of us. We will always remember the impact he had on our lives. Our kids lovingly called him their grandpa, and for those of us who knew him, he was a spiritual father. We celebrate his life and will miss him! Until that day when we meet again in the kingdom.

Eddie, Priscilla, Gina, Jonathan and Michele Cruz
Priscilla Cruz
Friend
September 12, 2020
My husband family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear pastor and loving friend. We remember his amazing leadership at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Pastor Lopez was a selfless, loving and humble servant of thousands of us. We will always remember the impact he had on our lives. Our kids lovingly called him their grandpa, and for those of us who knew him, he was a spiritual father. We celebrate his life and will miss him! Until that day when we meet again in the kingdom.

Eddie, Priscilla, Gina, Jonathan and Michele Cruz
Priscilla Cruz
Friend
September 12, 2020
My husband family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear pastor and loving friend. We remember his amazing leadership at North Shore Baptist Church in Chicago. Pastor Lopez was a selfless, loving and humble servant of thousands of us. We will always remember the impact he had on our lives. Our kids lovingly called him their grandpa, and for those of us who knew him, he was a spiritual father. We celebrate his life and will miss him! Until that day when we meet again in the kingdom.

Eddie, Priscilla, Gina, Jonathan and Michele Cruz
Priscilla Cruz
Friend
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rev. Dr. Eddie Cruz
Friend
September 12, 2020
Pastor Lopez has been meaningful blessing on my life. I would not be a Christian or Jesus Follower if it were not for the example I saw in him. I would not be in ministry if it were not for the pastoral leadership I experienced in him. His life means much to me. I will forever have a special place in my heart for my pastor and my mentor. Love you always. Till we meet again in the Kingdom.
Rev. Dr. Eddie Cruz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved