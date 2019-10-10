|
Mohamad Mostofi, age 86, of Palm Desert, CA and Northfield, Il. Beloved husband to Ann Mostofi. Loving father to Chafy John Mostofi, Matthew (Senada Arabelovic) Mostofi, James (Maha) Mostofi, Mimi Mostofi, and Sara (Fiancé Ross Murray) Mostofi. Adoring grandfather to Brian, Katie, Luca, Isabella, James, Alexander, and Michael Mostofi. Caring brother to Mariam Sadr, Majid Mostofi, and the late Mahmoud Mostofi. Dear son to the late Chafy and Mehri Mostofi.
Mac spent his career working at Zenith Electronics in the Chemistry lab. After retiring from Zenith, he founded the Air Particle Control Company, testing commercial and residential air quality. He was an avid wood worker and enjoyed many warm and sunny days with Ann in Palm Desert. He enjoyed travel with his family and delighted in his grandchildren.
Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, Illinois 60077.
Funeral Service Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home.
Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Médecins Sans Frontieres, Doctors Without Boarders, PO BOX 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019