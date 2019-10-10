Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mohamad Mostofi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mohamad Mostofi


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mohamad Mostofi Obituary
Mohamad Mostofi, age 86, of Palm Desert, CA and Northfield, Il. Beloved husband to Ann Mostofi. Loving father to Chafy John Mostofi, Matthew (Senada Arabelovic) Mostofi, James (Maha) Mostofi, Mimi Mostofi, and Sara (Fiancé Ross Murray) Mostofi. Adoring grandfather to Brian, Katie, Luca, Isabella, James, Alexander, and Michael Mostofi. Caring brother to Mariam Sadr, Majid Mostofi, and the late Mahmoud Mostofi. Dear son to the late Chafy and Mehri Mostofi.

Mac spent his career working at Zenith Electronics in the Chemistry lab. After retiring from Zenith, he founded the Air Particle Control Company, testing commercial and residential air quality. He was an avid wood worker and enjoyed many warm and sunny days with Ann in Palm Desert. He enjoyed travel with his family and delighted in his grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, Illinois 60077.

Funeral Service Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home.

Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Médecins Sans Frontieres, Doctors Without Boarders, PO BOX 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mohamad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now