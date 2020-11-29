1/1
Molly Elizabeth Bever Flynn
1975 - 2020
Molly Elizabeth Bever Flynn, Age 45, At Peace on November 11, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on July 3, 1975, to Thomas and Susan Bever. Molly was an alumna of Arizona State University, received her MBA and CPA, and worked as a corporate financial officer for KPMG, Lettuce Entertain You, Fairmont Hotels, Pot Belly, and 14 years for Alterna Hair Care in Los Angeles where she resided since 2004. She loved hiking, reading, playing tennis, and spending time with her wide, diverse group of friends. But her greatest love was her beloved daughter, Fiona. Molly is survived by her parents, her daughter Fiona, her brother Jason (Michelle) Bever, her sister Shannon (James) Parquette, her nieces and nephews, Troy and Jordyn Bever, John and Sara Parquette, and Sylvia and Ivan Paradis. Cremation services took place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. A memorial service will be planned for a future date (Spring 2021) in Los Angeles. Those wishing to honor Molly may contribute to the American Cancer Society, 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington D.C., 20090-6929 (or online at www.ASPCA.org/donate). For Info: 708-636-5500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
