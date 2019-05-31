Kate Whitmore, of Wilmette, scrap booker extraordinaire, English grammar expert, and world traveler died on May 28, 2019 at age 55. Kate's career spanned time in the corporate world, service in the U.S. Peace Corps, owning a craft store, and working at an auditor in higher education, most recently at DePaul University. Kate is survived by her sister Diane (Max) Schanzenbach of Wilmette; brother Rick Whitmore and father Bill Whitmore, both of O'Fallon, Missouri; 5 nieces and nephews; and a tribe of extended family and loyal friends. She was preceded in death on the same day by her mother, Mardelle (Don) Grimm. Through her example and love, and sometimes direct orders, she taught us all how to live, and in her recent years, how to die living. Funeral services will be held at North Shore Baptist Church, where she was a member, on Monday, June 3 at 2 PM. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary