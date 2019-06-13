|
Molly Margaret Fetzer 38, June 11, 2019 of Westfield Ind. Loving mother of Brayden and Charley Head. Beloved daughter of Brian (Carolyn nee Duffy) and the late Debbie (nee Rubey). Cherished sister of Matthew (Dayna), Charley (Liz), Kacky and Danny. Stepsister to Mollie, Casey and Abbie Rowan. Adored aunt of Graham, Brooks, Brody, Robbie and Thomas. Dearest cousin and niece to many Rubey's, McShane's, Fetzer's and Duffy's. Treasured friend to many. Molly was a devoted and admired Special Education Teacher at Maple Glen Elementary School in Westfield. Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave to St. Cajetan Church 2445 West 112th. St. Chicago. For Mass at 11:00 a.m. Int. Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Head Children's Education Fund 11156 S. Fairfield Ave. Chicago, IL. 60655. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019