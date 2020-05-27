Molly Nudell
Molly Nudell, nee Dick, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Harry; cherished mother of Marlene (Howard) Marks, Cary (Eva) Feldman and Bruce Baumgart; loving grandmother of Michael Feldman, Aaron Feldman, Sean Feldman (fiancé Sadie Giroux) and Brandon Marks (fiancé Charie Santos); dear sister of the late Ann (the late Larry Sandman and the late Mel Katz, the late Izzy (the late Rose) Dick and the late Ida Dick; fond aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends that cannot attend can view the funeral on Molly's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com Wednesday 12 Noon live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Molly's name to Chicago Mitzvah Campaign

www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.com would be appreciated. For shiva and additional information Mitzvah Memorial Funerals,

www.mitzvahfunerals.com,

630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
