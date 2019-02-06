|
|
Mona J. Barth, nee Armato, 81, of Chicago. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to Francis Barth. Dear mother of Francis X. (the late Rebecca) Barth and Jennifer (Eric) Whitelaw. Loving "Nama" of Matthew, Chandler, Jonathan, Sarah, and Timothy. Mona leaves behind a loving family that she cherished and cared for all their lives. Funeral services Monday, February 11th, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday 3 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago, may be made in Mona's name. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Mona's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019