Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona J. Barth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mona J. Barth Obituary
Mona J. Barth, nee Armato, 81, of Chicago. Beloved wife of almost 60 years to Francis Barth. Dear mother of Francis X. (the late Rebecca) Barth and Jennifer (Eric) Whitelaw. Loving "Nama" of Matthew, Chandler, Jonathan, Sarah, and Timothy. Mona leaves behind a loving family that she cherished and cared for all their lives. Funeral services Monday, February 11th, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday 3 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago, may be made in Mona's name. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Mona's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now