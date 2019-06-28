Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Clemens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona J. Clemens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona J. Clemens Obituary
Mona J. Clemens (nee Pucci) age 81 of Monee, Illinois passed away on June 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Jerry (2002); beloved mother to Gina Renee Wilson and Beth (Dan) Herlihy. Beautiful grandmother to Brianne (Greg) Ruhbeck, Luke Wilson, Corey Sutton, Tara Sutton, Tyler Sutton, Danny Herlihy and great grandmother to Ryan and Shayne. Mona worked for GMAC Rich Realty of Orland Park as a Realtor Agent.

Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 11AM until time of funeral mass at 4 p.m. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Highway), Crete, IL. Interment: Monday Private Burial at Peotone Cemetery, Peotone, IL. Info., 708-672-7600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crete Funeral Home
Download Now