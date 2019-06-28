|
|
Mona J. Clemens (nee Pucci) age 81 of Monee, Illinois passed away on June 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Jerry (2002); beloved mother to Gina Renee Wilson and Beth (Dan) Herlihy. Beautiful grandmother to Brianne (Greg) Ruhbeck, Luke Wilson, Corey Sutton, Tara Sutton, Tyler Sutton, Danny Herlihy and great grandmother to Ryan and Shayne. Mona worked for GMAC Rich Realty of Orland Park as a Realtor Agent.
Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 11AM until time of funeral mass at 4 p.m. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Highway), Crete, IL. Interment: Monday Private Burial at Peotone Cemetery, Peotone, IL. Info., 708-672-7600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019