GRAHAM, Mona M. nee Young, passed peacefully on October 5, 2019 at 87 years old. Preceded in death by her parents (Elizabeth & Frank), Siblings (Frank, Rudolph, Elizabeth and Audrey) & her partner of 20 years (Walter F. Clarke). Mona was born in Hartford, CT & served in the Marines during the Korean War. She spent over 20 years in Chicago area (Executive at First National Bank of Niles), & then California, as co-owner of Backstop Pizza restaurant. She settled in Bradenton, FL in 1995. Mona was a spitfire with a kind heart - always willing to help anyone in need. Mona was a survivor & helped others of the tragic Hartford Circus Fire in 1944, as well as a Breast Cancer Survivor. She was a mother figure, mentor and friend to many. Mona was loved by all & she will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Survived by twelve nieces and nephews, great nieces & nephews, and devoted goddaughter Ariane Andler. Mona is also survived by her partner's children, grandchildren, & great-great grandchild whom Mona loved & considered her own: Children: Walter, Jr. Clarke (Tammy); Mike Clarke (Perian); Doug Clarke (Lisa); Grandchildren: Riley, Jackson & Michael Jr.; Great-Grandson: Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019