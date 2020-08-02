Monica A. Bachleda, 46, formerly of Lemont, passed away unexpectedly, July 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John and late Evelyn, nee Pasternak, Bachleda; loving sister of Maryla (Jim) Bachleda-Sliwa; adored aunt of James and Hannah Sliwa; dearest niece of Stanley (Mary) Bachleda, Sophie (late Dan) Dore, the late Theresa (late Thomas) Gardner, and Ted (Judy) Pasternak; cherished and joyful cousin and friend of many; and devoted rescue mom of Kitchers. Visitation Tuesday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TLC Animal Shelter www.tlcanimalshelter.org
