The world needs to rebuild after losing the glue that was Monica Fudacz. The nickname 'Momica' made for an easy pun, but really 'Mom' would have attached itself to any name if it was hers – she took care of and cared so deeply for so many.
Monica is survived by her high school sweetheart turned lifelong everything, Joe and the beautiful family branches they created together: Ed & Ashley, Laura, Dave & Cheryl and their newest little branches, Roark and Carver.
She is also survived by the siblings that led her into this life, Betsy, Kathy, Tom, Barb, Marianne and Stephanie, her in-laws who became her parents long before the ceremony, Ted and Jane Fudacz, and the magnificent crowd of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, first cousins, second cousins and cousins of every level of removal who all count as immediate family.
If Monica could design a day, it would start in her red convertible, hair whipping in the wind beside her daughter as they made their way to the lake, where no doubt the rest of the family would be waiting, especially those little ones who adored their 'Mimi'. Together everyone would laugh, go on pontoon rides, jump in for a quick swim, grill on the deck, harvest their burger toppings from her garden, and pull up chairs to that perfect one-match fire. Monica loved to travel. Across the state or across the world, she was there if the hotel had a pool. A science teacher for many years, Monica was always ready to answer a question, especially if it was that afternoon's Daily Double.
Though many expected countless more walks down the beach with her, on June 17, 2020, Monica left the world cherishing their memories. Saying that she will now be missed is just one speck of sand from those treasured moments.
Visitation will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Christ the King Church 9235 S. Hamilton Ave. Chicago. DUE TO CURRENT GUIDELINES, VISITATION IS LIMITED TO 60 ATTENDEES AT A TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED. A private family Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. A livestream of the Mass will be available by using the link www.memorialslive.com/fudacz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at:
https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/DIY/DIYteamraisers?px=3055768&pg=personal&fr_id=1081
Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773)-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 22, 2020.