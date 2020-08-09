Monica G. Skylas (née Goron), age 72, late of South Holland, passed away August 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Skylas; devoted mother of Melissa (John) Dillenbeck and Amanda (Chris) Henricks; proud Nana of Lucy, Juliet, and Peter Dillenbeck, and Carter Henricks; kind aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear niece of Anne Kolakowski. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose (Bolek) Goron, and her sister, Marsha Dragonetti. Monica shared her love of art with thousands of children and adults over the course of her long career as an arts educator. She retired in 2014 after 29 years of dedicated service to the Chicago Public Schools, with most of those years as the art teacher of John T. Pirie School. She continued to teach adult art classes after her retirement. Monica specialized in pottery and drawing, and also was a skilled seamstress. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren. Due to COVID, services will be private. A celebration of Monica's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Monica's memory to the Chicago Arts Partnership in Education (CAPE) at capechicago.org/donate/
