1/
Monica G. (Goron) Skylas
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica G. Skylas (née Goron), age 72, late of South Holland, passed away August 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of James Skylas; devoted mother of Melissa (John) Dillenbeck and Amanda (Chris) Henricks; proud Nana of Lucy, Juliet, and Peter Dillenbeck, and Carter Henricks; kind aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear niece of Anne Kolakowski. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose (Bolek) Goron, and her sister, Marsha Dragonetti. Monica shared her love of art with thousands of children and adults over the course of her long career as an arts educator. She retired in 2014 after 29 years of dedicated service to the Chicago Public Schools, with most of those years as the art teacher of John T. Pirie School. She continued to teach adult art classes after her retirement. Monica specialized in pottery and drawing, and also was a skilled seamstress. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren. Due to COVID, services will be private. A celebration of Monica's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Monica's memory to the Chicago Arts Partnership in Education (CAPE) at capechicago.org/donate/. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss
Jeffrey Blanchfield
Coworker
August 8, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear that Monica has passed. I taught with Monica at Pirie school, and she still holds a special place in my heart, because she introduced me to quilting, which has become my passion. Monica was so easy to talk to, I enjoyed her friendship, and will always remember her. God bless your family, and may your loving memories of Monica sustain you always.
Dawn Scarlett
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Such an amazing person, volunteer, and Dear Friend. She will be missed
Yvonne Allen
Friend
August 8, 2020
God bleed you Monica.... angels watch over Jim and your girls. May your grandchildren always remember how you held them close to her heart. May you Rest In Peace eternally a brill we have coffee once again
Kathleen Keilman
Friend
August 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Monica and I were classmates from Kindergarten through high school at St. Michael's in South Chicago. She was a good person and it was nice to reconnect a few times when us classmates got together. She loved her family and enjoyed sharing about her talents and travels. May God bless all of you at this sad time and bring you comfort. In sympathy, Linda Piwowar/Gorken.
Linda Gorken
Friend
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved