Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Affleck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica J. Affleck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monica J. Affleck Obituary
Monica J. Affleck, nee O'Mara, 101, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of William (Martha), MaryEllen (the late James) Good, Margaret "Midge" (Winston) Tyler, Jane (John) Morocco, and the late Kevin Affleck; cherished grandmother of Timothy (Bridget) Krupa, Thomas (Anitra Fierro) Krupa, Caitlin (Nello) Davy, Alexandra "Alex" (fiancé Jack Scotty) Morocco, Michael Morocco, and Sean Ryan; great-grandmother of Amanda Krupa and Dante Krupa; preceded in death by five siblings. Monica earned her bachelor's degree at Mundelein College, now Loyola University and a Master's in biology at DePaul University. She taught high school biology at several Chicago public high schools. Afterwards, taught prairie preservation and wine making at Triton College. While there, she earned the nickname "Mother Prairie" and started Triton College's very first prairie. Visitation Saturday, April 6th, 10 a.m. until time of Mass, 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St., River Forest. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304 are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now