Monica J. Affleck, nee O'Mara, 101, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of William (Martha), MaryEllen (the late James) Good, Margaret "Midge" (Winston) Tyler, Jane (John) Morocco, and the late Kevin Affleck; cherished grandmother of Timothy (Bridget) Krupa, Thomas (Anitra Fierro) Krupa, Caitlin (Nello) Davy, Alexandra "Alex" (fiancé Jack Scotty) Morocco, Michael Morocco, and Sean Ryan; great-grandmother of Amanda Krupa and Dante Krupa; preceded in death by five siblings. Monica earned her bachelor's degree at Mundelein College, now Loyola University and a Master's in biology at DePaul University. She taught high school biology at several Chicago public high schools. Afterwards, taught prairie preservation and wine making at Triton College. While there, she earned the nickname "Mother Prairie" and started Triton College's very first prairie. Visitation Saturday, April 6th, 10 a.m. until time of Mass, 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 7600 W. Lake St., River Forest. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304 are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019