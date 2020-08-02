1/
Monica J. Papish
Monica J. Papish; beloved wife of the late Mike; loving mother of Margaret Snook, Patti Snook and Sue (Scott) Hall; cherished grandmother of Jackie (Francisco) Zapata, Diana (Mike) Loftus, Stephanie (Danny) Violante, Jeffery (Ali) Fakhoury, C.J. Schuelke, Scotty Hall, Kenny Hall, Angelica Fakhoury, Travis Hall and Kaylee Snook; devoted great grandmother of 12; dear sister of Maureen Walsh and the late John Walsh; loving daughter of the late John and Margaret Walsh; fond aunt and friend to many. Friends and Family will meet at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 4432 N. Troy St, Chicago, for Mass on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
