Monica Laskey, 70, died on March 24, 2019 at her home, Ridge Terrace, in Freeport, Illinois where she lived these last five years with 15 other DD residents and a caring staff. She was born on December 14, 1948 to Marie and Edward Laskey in Chicago at a time when persons with Down's Syndrome were not expected to live beyond early childhood. She attended St. Rose Day School for Exceptional Girls until she was 21 years old. Later, she lived at Misericordia for 28 years where her artistic abilities bloomed. Five years ago, she moved to Ridge Terrace where she enjoyed the caring and loving environment of small town activities--picnics in the park, Friday night dances, parades, farmers' breakfasts and the friendships of many wonderful people.She is survived by her guardian Carol (Joseph) Valaitis, cousins Amy and Jay (Emily) Valaitis, Maria Pierz, Letty Sargant (Mark Rinnan) Dean and Jarrett Rinnan , Dorothy Corbett and 15 residents and staff of Ridge Terrace.She is predeceased by her parents, and Uncle and Aunt guardians Bruno and Adeline Sargant.Mass of the Resurrection will be on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation there at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery.. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to Ridge Terrace, 2911 Highland View Drive, Freeport, Illinois 61032.Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S, Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. For more information or send online condolences, visit www.Fitzgeraldfh.com (To see more on the life of Monica see Chicago Tribune, May 4, 2014: "Finding a home for the aging disabled." by Christy Gutowski. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary