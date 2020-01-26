Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 West Fourth Street
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 West Fourth Street
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Monica M. Russell Obituary
Monica M. Russell, (nee: Medill) age 95 1/2, at rest January 22, 2020. Loving mother of Deborah (late Scott) Russell (Curley Stricklin), Kalamazoo, MI, Jennifer (Jim) Edkins, Lake Zurich, IL, and Heidi (Thomas) McNally, Grand Rapids, MI. Dear sister of Shirley (late Dick) Ruddy. Devoted grandmother of Daniel Russell, Margaret Russell (Oliver Lagman), Caitlin (Vic) Ramirez, Jack (Audrey) McNally, Connor McNally (Rachel Shinneman), Emily Edkins (fiancé Tom Bohac), Greg Edkins and Matthew Edkins. Fond aunt of 13 nieces and nephews. Monica was preceded in death by her husband George T. Russell, her parents George and Julia Medill, her siblings Charlotte (Bill) Powell, George T. Medill, Jr; Lorraine Medill and beloved in-laws Donald and Mary Russell, Joan and John Freeman. Monica was a long time resident of Hinsdale and later, Libertyville, IL had a 50 year career as a nurse, nursing educator and administrator, being an early BS of Nursing graduate in the US. But her greatest love and legacy is her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (stjude.org) or the () would be appreciated. Visitation Saturday February 1st from 9:00 am until the time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church 306 West Fourth Street, Hinsdale. Interment: Bronswood Cemetery. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook, 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
