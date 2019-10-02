Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Mokena, IL
Monica Rita Roberts Obituary
Monica Rita Roberts, age 66, late of Mokena. Beloved daughter of the late Roy F. and Rita M. (nee Barrett). Devoted sister of the late Mark (Diane) and Michael. Cherished Aunt of Timothy B. (Megan) and Christopher E. (Sara). Loving Great Aunt of Claire E., Elizabeth "Libby" M., Emmett M., and Ava M. Dearest friend of Cathy (David) Stenberg and Monika (Michael) McNamara. Monica was a graduate from DePaul University, MBA Graduate from Northwestern University Kellogg Graduate School, 26 year year employee of Jewel Food Stores, 13 year employee of Catalina Marketing Corporation rising to the position of Vice President of Customer and Product Services, "Paid it forward" after retirement through volunteer work at and Silver Cross Hospital. Monica was a 6+ year cancer survivor -Melanoma. Funeral Friday, October 4, 2019, 9:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Rd. Mokena, IL to St. Mary Church Mokena, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Monica's memory to or . For information on Funeral Services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
