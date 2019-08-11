|
|
Sr. Monique de Ste. Elisabeth (née Florence Gallagher), Little Sister of the Poor, who served at St. Mary's Home for the Elderly in Lincoln Park since 2015, passed away on Sunday, August 4, at the age of 90. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on May 10, 1929, she was a Little Sister for 70 years. Visitation Sunday, August 11, 3-7pm at St. Mary's Home with Rosary Vigil 4:30pm. Funeral Mass Monday, August 12, 11:00am in St. Mary's Home chapel. Interment St. Michael's cemetery Palatine. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Home, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, 60614. For information contact Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or visit www.barrfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019