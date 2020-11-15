1/1
Montana Brown
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Montana Brown of Gurnee, IL on April 16, 2020. A former employee of Home Depot, he was admired by many of his customers and co-workers for his passion, dedication, energetic spirit and willingness to help. Monti was always passionate about making people feel welcomed, loved, and cared for. When a friend was down, he was always there to lift them up. To know Monti was to experience both the joy of high achievements and the pain of life's difficulties. Monti believed in living life out loud, even from his earlier days. A young spirited soul, who is described by so many qualities: his generosity, passion for history and sports, and love of movies. And you can't forget that infectious laughter; Monti always loved to laugh. Everyone who was fortunate enough to walk beside Monti came away a better person because of how he touched their lives. Monti will be dearly missed so much more than words can ever express. Montana's family members include his parents, Glenn Brown and Donna (Gayton) Brown of Gurnee, IL, brothers, Steve Gayton (Steve's children, Dominic and Kenzie) of Lake Geneva, WI and Kasey Brown of Chicago, IL; grandmothers, Marge Brown of Louisville, KY, Lupe Gayton of Chicago, IL, and Annabelle Turchik of Buffalo Grove, IL. Monti was a loving nephew, uncle and cousin to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dream Riders, 4701 North Oak Street, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60012, www.dreamriderstlc.com, Attn: Brittany Doyle. At this time a memorial and celebration of Monti's life is planned in late Spring of 2021! "Peace Out"



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 14, 2020
Monti was a good kid, going 90 mph all the time.
John Zehrung
Friend
November 14, 2020
He always made me laugh . I enjoyed working with him .
Al hergott
Coworker
