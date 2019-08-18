|
Morgan Pauline Fellows (1997-2019) was a passionate and joyful presence. Her life touched so many. An equestrian and lover of all animals, a budding real estate analyst, and innovative mental health crusader, died two weeks ago. Morgan spent the last three years studying psychology at Santa Barbara City College and was slated to begin classes this Fall at UCSB. Morgan shined with a exuberant and outgoing personality in spite of her own psychological struggles and battles with bipolar depression. Rather than hide in the shadows cast by the stigma of such diseases, Morgan bravely faced them head on. She created a platform to voice this cause called SCARZ. She addressed issues surrounding suicide, cutting and other acts of self-harm. "Don't be ashamed of your SCARZ," she wrote on the start-up company's website. "They are your battle wounds." Through SCARZ, Morgan made brightly colored sweatshirts boldly emblazoned with the word "SCARZ." On the wrist of each sweatshirt was inscribed the word "Love." Morgan was born in Rye New York and grew up in Lake Forest Illinois.The middle of three children, she is remembered by her parents, Fred and Laura Fellows, as "a beautiful, loving, compassionate person and inspiration to everyone she touched."
She is survived by two loving brothers who adored her, Carter and Ben. Also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents Marilyn and Charlie Camilleri and Boyd Fellows Sr. Morgan's joyful attitude will be missed by all of them, not to mention her faithful friend and loving dog, Buddy. Services were held at Mt. Carmel Church in Montecito CA. Vigil was held Tuesday, August 13. Funeral was held on Wednesday August 14. Morgan was laid to rest at Santa Barbara Cemetery, CA.
