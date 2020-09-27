Morrell McKenzie Shoemaker, Jr. August 25, 1923 - September 22, 2020. It is with sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our Uncle M.M. but joy and respect in remembering his remarkable life. M.M. Shoemaker, age 97, made Chicago his home for over 70 years- the last 50 years in the near-north LaSalle Drive neighborhood. His business career began with a degree from the Cornell University School of Architecture. He was a principle in the firm, McClurg Shoemaker McClurg and a listed member of Who's Who of American Architects. He was a proud member of the Cliff Dweller's Club and a long-time supporter and volunteer at the Newberry Library. A genuine patron of the arts, Morrell's passion and the true joy of his life was spending time with his friends at the opera and at the symphony. For over 70 years, M.M. was a member, deacon, elder, trustee and past president at the Fourth Presbyterian Church on Chestnut Street, the church where his parents were married in 1916. Having never owned a car, M.M. walked everywhere; he was a man of Chicago. Mr. Shoemaker was predeceased by his parents, Morrell Mckenzie and Ruth Doehleman Shoemaker of Granville, Ohio and one sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Shoemaker Hage of Phoenix, Arizona. He is survived by three nieces and one nephew; Elizabeth Ann Mosher of Tucson, Arizona, Judith Ellen Anderson of Littleton, Colorado, Susan Jane Italiano of Gilbert, Arizona and Thomas Shoemaker Hage of Bend, Oregon. There will be no service at this time. Any donations in his memory may be directed to the Newberry Library (60 West Walton St., Chicago, Il. 60610) or the Fourth Presbyterian Church (126 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, Il. 60611-2014).