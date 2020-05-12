MORRIS BELZBERG



9/25/29 ~ 5/2/20







Seven months after his 90th birthday, Morris Belzberg passed away peacefully at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, following a short illness.







Morris began his career running a general store in rural Alberta, Canada, in 1952. He moved on to open a used car lot in Calgary, Alberta, and then took his family to the Seattle World's Fair, where he discovered Budget Rent-A-Car. He opened the first Budget location in Calgary in 1962 and acquired additional franchises over the next three years.







In 1965, Morris joined Budget's corporate headquarters in Chicago as vice president of Canadian operations, and in 1967 was appointed vice president of franchising and marketing. He moved his family from Calgary to Chicago, where they lived until his retirement.







When Budget was acquired by Transamerica Corp. in 1968, Morris was named executive vice president and became president of the company in 1969. Morris truly believed in being a "company man," and had a loyalty to Budget that would likely never be understood in today's world.







A son of Jewish immigrants from Radom, Poland, Morris was the youngest of five children. He demonstrated an ability to take responsibility seriously at a very early age, and his father put him to work collecting rent from his tenants at age five. Morris never graduated from high school, yet built an empire with his business acumen, intelligence, and drive to excel (If he were reading this now, he would say "I'm not that smart, just lucky").







Every generation of the "Calgary Jews" had one member that stepped up, and took responsibility for the others in the family. Morris was this person for his generation. If someone needed help, it was Morris who stepped in. His generosity knew no bounds, & many family members lived in homes Morris provided for them, & had businesses that existed because of his help. He was a true patriarch, yet remained humble.







As if Morris wasn't busy enough with his career with Budget, he was also fostering his entrepreneurial spirit with his favorite investment, The Pittsburgh Penguins. He purchased the team in 1991. He loved watching every game, screaming at the TV with all the passion he possessed for the game of hockey. He never missed a game, no matter what else was going on.







Anyone who knew Morris also knew of his curious nature. Upon first meeting, it was common to be asked 100 questions, and nothing was off-limits. He was truly interested in people, as well as places, history, and just about everything else. It seemed no matter the subject, Morris knew something about it.







Morris traveled the world, both as CEO of Budget, and with his wife of 53 years, Sema. He literally traveled just about everywhere there was to go. His energetic walking pace took him more miles than anyone can even guess, and nobody could ever keep up with him. He was very friendly, and chatted with everyone, everywhere.







Golf was another love of Morris', and he had many holes-in-one. The last was at age 80, using only his left hand, following shoulder replacement surgery. His sense of humor and gift of story-telling kept everyone amused, both on the golf course, and during many a dinner party. Even in his advanced years, he could hold an audience's attention with his interesting tales. His was truly a life well-lived.







Morris is survived by his son, David (Chandra Hayes), daughters Andrea and Mary Kay Thanos, 5 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as his partner, Joan Stempel. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia (Sema), & daughter, Michele.





