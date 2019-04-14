|
|
Morris Ehrensaft, June 18th, 1917 - April 11, 2019, died peacefully Thursday, just a few months short of his 102nd birthday. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 78 years, Edith Ehrensaft (née Hoyt); son and daughter-in-law, Rick Ehrensaft and Linda Lofton, daughter and son-in-law, Diane Ehrensaft and Jim Hawley, and son Phil Ehrensaft; grandchildren Miriam Ehrensaft, Esther Ehrensaft, Rebecca Hawley, Jesse Ehrensaft-Hawley, Alie Ehrensaft, and Jenna Ehrensaft; great-grandchildren, Cary Shindell, Oliver Shindell, Leah Shindell, Satya Hawley, Luka Ehrensaft-Oh, and Finn Ehrensaft-Oh. Morris built a thriving industrial supply business, Marklin Supply Co., was president of the Skokie Caucus Party, and was a life-long member of The Masonic Temple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morris Ehrensaft's grandson's organization, Global Action Project, 130 W. 25th St. #2C, New York, NY 10001, www.global-action.org/donations. A memorial will be held at a later date. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019