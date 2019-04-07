Home

Morris "Chick" Ferlito

Morris "Chick" Ferlito Obituary
Beloved husband of Anita; Loving father of Joanne, John (Debbie), and Patti (Mike) Williams; Fond grandfather of Johnny (Christina), Danielle, Nicole, Anthony, Michela Williams, Mia Williams; Fond uncle of many. Chapel Service Tuesday 10 AM at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave. Chicago Il 60707. Entombment St. Joseph Mausoleum. Member of the American Legion. In lieu of flowers donations to St Jude foundation. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
