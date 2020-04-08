|
Morris "Papa Moe" Halperin, 86 years young, left us peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, April 7, at his Northbrook home, with his loving wife and daughter at his side. He was a "prize fighter," fighting to have more time. He lived a long life of love and laughter, and will always be remembered for his amazing huge heart and being the life of any celebration! Morris was a veteran of the Navy. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara Strongin, daughter Jennifer Halperin (Glen Moore), son Benjamin (Jeri) Halperin, children Ira Scott Strongin (Rik Elwood), Ilyse Strongin (Jeff Handelman), Marc (Samantha) Strongin, grandchildren Graham, Stephen, Penny, and Matthew Hawthorne, Brandi, and Joie Bombicino, and Dex, Bryce, and Sophie Strongin. Cheers to Papa Moe and all the amazing memories that will be cherished forever. Services and shiva will be private. Celebration of life to follow when we are allowed out of our homes. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020