Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Halperin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Halperin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris Halperin Obituary
Morris "Papa Moe" Halperin, 86 years young, left us peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, April 7, at his Northbrook home, with his loving wife and daughter at his side. He was a "prize fighter," fighting to have more time. He lived a long life of love and laughter, and will always be remembered for his amazing huge heart and being the life of any celebration! Morris was a veteran of the Navy. He leaves behind his loving wife Barbara Strongin, daughter Jennifer Halperin (Glen Moore), son Benjamin (Jeri) Halperin, children Ira Scott Strongin (Rik Elwood), Ilyse Strongin (Jeff Handelman), Marc (Samantha) Strongin, grandchildren Graham, Stephen, Penny, and Matthew Hawthorne, Brandi, and Joie Bombicino, and Dex, Bryce, and Sophie Strongin. Cheers to Papa Moe and all the amazing memories that will be cherished forever. Services and shiva will be private. Celebration of life to follow when we are allowed out of our homes. For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now