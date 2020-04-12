|
Morris Loeb, 90. Beloved husband of Florence nee Anderson. Loving father of Teri Loeb Sosa, Barbara (Daniel Goetschel) Loeb, Sandra (Christopher Delis) Loeb and the late Michael Loeb. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Jay Sosa, Erica (Ludo van den Boom) Sosa, Rachael (Omer) Mahmood, Amy (Patrick) Carney and Sarah Batchu. Great-grandfather of Mikyal Mahmood, Ariya Mahmood and Aidan Carney. Known to many as "Morry," he spent his younger years acting on several Chicagoland stages, including the one at Second City. In later years, he focused his career on sales and eventually become an executive vice president at United Insurance Company. After retirement from United, he continued work as an online insurance broker at AccuQuote until age 85. He also joined a writing club where he shared his short stories and plays and made great friends. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, 12 noon at Montrose Cemetery in Chicago. A live stream of this funeral service will be available to view at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Doctors Without Borders, https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org, would be most appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, www.cjfinfo.com 847.229.8822
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020