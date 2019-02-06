Dr. Morris P. Eisman, DDS. loving son of the late Ralph and Tillie Eisman; beloved husband and best friend for 61 years of the late Betty (nee Maslin); devoted father of Lawrence (Sharon) Eisman and Judith Eisman; cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Laura Eisman; Morris was a gentle soul with compassion for all. He was warm, kind, generous, and funny - he loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, where he served as a captain. Morris was an avid reader, he enjoyed music and the theater, traveling particularly to Las Vegas, loved going out to eat, he loved playing cards and was an expert player. He loved watching all sports - with the Cubs and Bears his favorite teams. We will truly miss him and he will always be in our hearts. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Feb. 7th at 1:30 pm, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For info: 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary