Morris Rapoport

Rapoport, Morris 93. Devoted husband of the late Ruth Rapoport. Loving father of Michael (Rise), Barry (Tina) and David (Andrea). Proud grandpa to Scott (Carolyn) Rapoport , Amy (Jared) Gibson, Alyson (Adam) Goldman, Steven (Vanessa) Rapoport, Erin (Matt) Carreon and Andrew Rapoport. Adoring great-grandpa of Julia, Ethan, Riley, Foster, Gavin and Rowan. Son of the late Shmuel and Devorah; step-son of the late Zipora Ellenbogen. Cherished brother to the late Alfie (Evelyn) Ellenbogen and the late Nissan (Esty) Ellenbogen. Dear brother- in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Donations may be made to ORT America www.ortamerica.org
or a charity of your choice
. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, service and shiva will be private. To leave condolences or for information, including link to view the service: (847) 255-3520 or www.Shalom2.com