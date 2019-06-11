Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Morris "Moishe" Silver

Morris Silver, passed away peacefully in Chicago at age 89. Survived by his wife Rita to whom he was devoted for 66 years of marriage. He was a loving and proud father to Michael Silver (Daniel Schuh) and Gail Silver (Richard Mott) and to his grandchildren Alexander and Taylor Mott. Dear brother to Ann (Jay) Steinberger and the late Samuel Silver. He grew up in the Bronx and subsequently lived in Queens, Roslyn NY and South Florida. For several decades, his family hardware store near Times Square was a key supplier to Broadway shows and he counted many of the behind-the-scenes craftsmen as his friends. Chapel service Wednesday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019
