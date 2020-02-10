Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Avenue,
Glencoe, IL
Mort Greenberg Obituary
Mort Greenberg, age 89, advertising executive, beloved husband and best friend for 58 years of Roda Greenberg, nee Teplitz; loving father of Ilissa (David) Greenberg, Barry (Jennifer) Greenberg, and Michael (Elise) Greenberg; adored grandfather of Samuel, Zachary, Matthew, and Sydney; devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Rose Greenberg; brother of the late Sheldon Greenberg; treasured uncle of Steven, David, Zoe, Alaina, Nathan, and Larry. Proud founding member of MEL, avid photographer and painter, lover of music and old-time radio, loyal Chicago Blackhawk fan, and Disney's Goofy. Memorial Service Tuesday, 2:00 p.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, contribution to Am Shalom, Music Program, www.amshalom.com or , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020
