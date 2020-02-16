Home

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Mortimer Cronin Obituary
Moritmer Cronin, 84, native of Clooneygorman Bantry Co. Cork, Ireland, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Gibbons); loving father of Mary Schlitter, John (Kim) Cronin, and Sharon (Greg) Korb; cherished papa of Brian (Kara) Schlitter, Kelly (Dan) Colonna, Kevin (Lindsey) Schlitter, Kaitlyn Schlitter, Brendan Cronin, Meaghan Cronin, Aidan Korb and Liam Korb; great grandfather to Adeline and Anthony Colonna; beloved son of the late John and Angel (nee Keohane) Cronin; dear brother of Donie, Mick (Sheila) Cronin and the late Sean, Tim (the late Margaret) Cronin; fond uncle and friend to many. Visitation will be held Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Patrick's Missionary Society. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
