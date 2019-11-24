Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Morton Fink passed away at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of Elaine, nee Topel, for 51 years; father of 3 children, Robert (Debbie) Fink, Bonnie Marcus and Michael Fink; grandfather of Lindsay, Jamie, Lisa and Zachary; brother of Perry (Leslie) Fink and the late Joyce (the late Joe) Freed. He was known for his inner strength, his warm smile, his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Chapel service, Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Randhill Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund or any organization working on behalf of Prostate Cancer. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
