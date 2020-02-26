|
Morton Friedman 93. Holocaust survivor and passenger on the Exodus. Beloved husband of the late Lilly Friedman nee Senderovic. Loving father of Mark (Karen) and Pamela (Robert). Treasured "Sabba" of Hannah and Joshua. Dear brother of the late Sarah (the late Avraham Chaim) Sofer. Service Friday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Road (one block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment in Israel. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory to the Jewish United Fund, 30 South Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020