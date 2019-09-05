Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
More Obituaries for Morton Gellman
Morton "Morty" Gellman

Morton "Morty" Gellman Obituary
Morton "Morty" Gellman, 84, beloved husband of Margie, nee Tobias, for 49 wonderful years; loving father of Ross Gellman (Debbie Howard), Bryan (Kathy) Gellman, Mark Schwartz (Martha Ramas), Barry Schwartz (Jackie Charpentier) and Hal (Cindy) Schwartz; cherished Papa of Sabrina (Trevor) Kingsley, Ben and Sam Gellman, Sami (Gene) Zak and Haylee, Adam, Michael, Eric and Lauren Schwartz; adored Great Papa of five; devoted son of the late Sophie and Benjamin Gellman; dear brother of the late Lillian Klein; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Go Rough Riders!

Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LUNGevity at www.lungevity.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
