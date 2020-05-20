Morton H. Goodman
Morton Herbert Goodman, 93, beloved husband for 67 years to Deborah (nee Glickman), loving father to Lynne (Irv z"l), Marcia (Paul) Kramer and Steven (Hilda); cherished grandfather to Sarah and Mollie Kramer; Roxanne Rodriguez, Amy Sullivan and Emily Curry; brother to Sandra (David) Kaminsky and the late Mina Mervis and Muriel Kantor; great grandfather to Dylan, Star, Sean, Luke, Leon and MariFe, treasured uncle and friend to many. A most heartfelt appreciation to Sandra Hamilton and Jodie Kolel for the care they provided Mort in recent years. He will be remembered lovingly for conducting memorable seders for his large family and friends and for his unique and ready sense of humor. Also for his love of horseracing, and for his devotion to Arlington Racecourse. Mort served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. He graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago. Mort grew up in Chicago and lived many years in both Lincolnwood and Northbrook, where he worked as a trusted and respected CPA. The burial and shiva will be private due to the pandemic. Go to the Chicago Jewish Funerals website at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com to find information for attending via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation A.G. Beth Israel www.ljcagbi.org, where Mort was a founding and active member for many years, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
