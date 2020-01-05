|
Morton J. Crane, 94, passed away in Fort Myers, Florida on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 8, 1925, to Esther Mae Schenker and Benjamin Franklin Crane.
Mort graduated from Sullivan High School in 1942 and graduated from the Technological Institute of Northwestern University in 1945 as a member of the Tau Beta Pi national engineering honorary fraternity.
He worked for the Chicago Milwaukee Railroad on a Co-op program through Northwestern and after graduating he worked for Holabird & Root Architects in Chicago. In 1948 he formed Crane Construction Company, which is responsible for constructing many prominent buildings including Lake Point Tower, Outer Drive East, Mid-Continental Plaza, and Caesar's Palace. The company remains in existence today.
He is survived by his wife Beth (nee Hart) of 40 years, his son Jeffrey (Debra) Crane and daughter Donna (Mark) Chudacoff. He is further survived by grandchildren Leslie (Brad) Hammerman, Carrie (Andrew) Block, Michael (Jessica) Chudacoff, Jamie Chudacoff and Scott Chudacoff and great grandchildren Ari and Noa Block and six nephews and one niece. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Phyllis Hart, sister-in-law Augusta Crane and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marcia and Jeffrey Baker.
Mort was predeceased by his parents and older brother Edgar Crane.
A Memorial Service for Mort was held at Temple Beth El in Fort Myers, Florida on Monday, December 23. A burial followed at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020