Morton Kaufman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morton Kaufman, age 101. Beloved husband for 78 years of Dorothy nee Langer. Loving father of Donna (Richard) Kaplan and Susan Foreen. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Nanci) Kaplan, Andrew (Jennifer) Kaplan, Ilissa (Jeffrey) Curry and Sarah (Mark) Schmidt. Cherished great grandfather of Jacob, Ilan, Hannah, Judah, Ben, Jesse, Eloise, Madelyn, Kinsley and Archer. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Goodman. Veteran of World War II. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, funeral services and shiva are private. Memorials to any local food bank would be appreciated. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved