Morton Kaufman, age 101. Beloved husband for 78 years of Dorothy nee Langer. Loving father of Donna (Richard) Kaplan and Susan Foreen. Proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Nanci) Kaplan, Andrew (Jennifer) Kaplan, Ilissa (Jeffrey) Curry and Sarah (Mark) Schmidt. Cherished great grandfather of Jacob, Ilan, Hannah, Judah, Ben, Jesse, Eloise, Madelyn, Kinsley and Archer. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Goodman. Veteran of World War II. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, funeral services and shiva are private. Memorials to any local food bank would be appreciated. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.