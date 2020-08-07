Morton L. Elenbogen, 98 years and 8 months. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Elenbogen nee Manheim. Loving father of Janet Elenbogen and the late Bruce (Linda) Elenbogen. Proud grandfather of Andrew and Josh. Dear brother of Gilbert (the late Irene) Elenbogen, the late Ellen (the late Joseph) Cooper and the late Bernard (the late Rose) Elenbogen. Fond brother-in-law of the late Jerome (Sylvia) Manheim. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend of many. He led a great life. He was blessed to have a very loving and supportive family, extended family, friends, neighbors and colleagues whom he loved, cherished and respected in return. His 64-year marriage was enviable and he took great pride in his family and extended family. He was loved and respected by many. He possessed an uncanny ability to relate to and understand people. He could help you gain clarity on the many events of life, provide great leadership and counsel especially in the fields of education, psychology and assessment, write a poem or speech for any occasion, tell you a joke or story to match a situation, tell incredible stories about his experiences in World War II, sing a standard songs of the 30'and 40's with gusto and even do incredible math tricks. He retired from a successful career in education as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Examiners for the Chicago Public Schools. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
