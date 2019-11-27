Home

Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Westlawn Cemetery (Gardenia Section)
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lincolnwood Place
7000 N McCormick Blvd
Lincolnwood, IL
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lincolnwood Place
7000 N McCormick Blvd
Lincolnwood, IL
View Map
Morton Niederman Obituary
Aged 93. Beloved husband of 68 years, Phyllis (Walen). Devoted father of Richard (Sally) of Las Vegas, Nv., Jean and Jerold. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Adam Niederman of Las Vegas, Samantha (John) Inendino and Hannah Niederman. Brother of Barbara (Sheldon) Stein. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan as well as gardener. Graveside service Friday Nov. 29th at 12 noon at Westlawn Cemetery (Gardenia Section) 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Visitation at Lincolnwood Place, 7000 N McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood, Saturday, Nov. 30, 6-9 pm and Sunday Dec. 1, 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolingbrook, IL 630-536-95807. Please sign online guestbook at www.hayesfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
