Morton P. Paradise was born in Chicago in 1920, the son of Rose and Lester Paradise. He graduated from Manley High School in 1937 and married Shirley Rosen in 1943. They were married one month shy of 71 years. Mort served in the Army during World War II then moved to Skokie in 1949 where he was active in the Village's civic, religious, and political institutions all his life. He passed away on April 18th of natural causes at the age of 100. He helped found Niles Township Jewish Congregation; was a Scoutmaster, and a President of the Planning Commission where he served for 50 years. He was President of the Skokie Lions Club and a Board Member of the East Prairie School Foundation. Mort was a Chicagoland Sales Representative, first in toys and later for the publishers Grosset & Dunlap, Bobbs Merrill, and Abrams Books. Subsequently he worked for the State's Attorney's Office in Chicago as a lead Assets Investigator in the Child Support Enforcement Division, retiring in 1995. He is survived by his sons, Mitch, Ken (Linda Patterson), and Randy (Jane Turkel) Paradise; his grandchildren Gavin (Jessica), Jacob (Carissa Cortez), Deborah, and Jonathan Paradise, and Jason (Miranda) McNight; and his great grandchildren, Kiana, Kaeli, and Coraline Paradise. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020