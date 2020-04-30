|
Morton P. Paradise, who with his wife Shirley (Rosen) moved to the Village of Skokie in December of 1949, and was active in its civic and political life and growth well into his 90's, passed away on April 18th of natural causes at the age of 100.
Mort was born in Chicago on February 9th, 1920, the son of Rose and Lester Paradise. He graduated from Manley High School in 1937, and was a veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. In January, 1943, he married Shirley Rosen. In the Spring of 1952, they along with six other families, founded Niles Township Jewish Congregation. In his later years he was an active member of Temple Judea Mizpah (now Beth Emet Congregation).
He was a Midwest, and later Chicagoland Sales Representative for many years, first in toys, and later for the publishers Grosset & Dunlap, Bobbs Merrill, and Abrams Books. In the early 1980's he went to work for the State's Attorney's Office in Chicago as a Court Bailiff and then, for many years, as a lead investigator in the Child Support Division, retiring in 1995.
Mort was an early President of the Niles Township Congregation Men's Club, a Scoutmaster for Troop 215, and a tireless contributor to the Village of Skokie where he served on the Planning Commission for 50 years, President for four. He was President of the Skokie Lions Club and a Board Member of the East Prairie School Foundation. He and Shirley were early members of the Skokie Caucus Party. On their 70th Anniversary, Mayor George Van Dusen declared January 30th, Mort and Shirley Paradise Day. Shirley Paradise passed away in December of 2014, one month shy of their 71st anniversary.
Mort was a lifelong fan of Chicago sports and a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his three sons, Mitch, Ken (Linda Patterson), and Randy (Jane Turkel) Paradise; his grandchildren Gavin (Jessica), Jacob (Carissa Cortez), Deborah, and Jonathan Paradise, and Jason (Miranda) McKnight; and his great grandchildren, Kiana, Kaeli, and Coraline Paradise.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020