In loving memory of Morton Rubin, husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend whose life was tragically stolen June 30, 1958 at age 34. Our Aching hearts cry out as the years disappear, we recall joyous times as we miss you brother dear. As years quickly fade one into another, our memories of you do not fade, dear brother.



Arnold and Joe





