Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morton Schloss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morton Schloss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morton Schloss Obituary
Morton Schloss, a current resident of Rockville, Maryland, and formerly of Northbrook and Highland Park, Illinois, died peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 100. Morton was survived by his children, Richard (iris) Schloss, Debra (the late Michael) Schwartz, Steven Schloss, Grandchildren: Marnie (Jason) Hafron, Allison Schloss, Brian (Laura Pincus) Schwartz, Andrea (Daniel) Wald, Niki Schloss, and Daniel Schloss. Great Grandchildren: Arden and Lola Hafron, Hannah and Miles Schwartz, Madeline and Mikayla Wald. Morton was predeceased by Myra, his wife of 74 years.

Charitable Contributions: Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062. Jewish Social Services Agency, Attn: Development Dept., 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.