Morton Schloss, a current resident of Rockville, Maryland, and formerly of Northbrook and Highland Park, Illinois, died peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 100. Morton was survived by his children, Richard (iris) Schloss, Debra (the late Michael) Schwartz, Steven Schloss, Grandchildren: Marnie (Jason) Hafron, Allison Schloss, Brian (Laura Pincus) Schwartz, Andrea (Daniel) Wald, Niki Schloss, and Daniel Schloss. Great Grandchildren: Arden and Lola Hafron, Hannah and Miles Schwartz, Madeline and Mikayla Wald. Morton was predeceased by Myra, his wife of 74 years.
Charitable Contributions: Cancer Wellness Center, 215 Revere Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062. Jewish Social Services Agency, Attn: Development Dept., 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850
