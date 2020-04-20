|
Morton Stillman, 87, beloved husband and best friend of Sheila, nee Michaels, for 61 wonderful years; loving father of Linda (Michael) Schiffer and Cindy (Glenn) Schwartz; cherished grandpa of Zachary, Ethan and Jonah; devoted son of the late Ida and Theodore Stillman; dear brother of the late Donald (the late Dolores) Stillman and Roberta (Larry) Miller; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Many thanks to Morton's caregiver Jason Juan, who cared for him with love. Morton was a proud Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. His greatest joy was his family.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020