Muriel Becker passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife for 62 years of Dr. Irving Becker. Cherished mother of Ellen and Eric Friedler, Linda and Jim Ginsburg, Drs. Judy and David Coran, and Nancy and Mike Sheldon. Proud grandmother of Jenny and Paul Owen Friedler, Annie and Kevin Fishbain, and Emmy Friedler; Benny, Jonny, and Sammy Ginsburg; Aly, Danny, and Jacob Coran; Max, Kate, Charlie, and Eve Sheldon. Dear sister of Fred and Esther Wiviott and sister-in-law of Mickey Becker, Peter and Donna Becker and Susan Marcus. Preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Jennie Wiviott, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Tillie and Jack Cassel and Ruth and Jerome Traxler. Further survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Muriel had an indomitable spirit, and filled every day of her 82 years with kindness for others, passion for life, and love for her family. We were privileged to have her in our lives, and she has made our world a better place. May her memory be a blessing. Funeral service Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Sinai, 8223 N. Port Washington Rd., Fox Point, WI. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Muriel Becker Memorial Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation appreciated. www.goodmanbensman.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019